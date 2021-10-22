Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

I am having difficulty understanding the instructions you gave me.

First:

Move the call to createResetHandler out of onPlayerReady and instead to somewhere else when the page loads with access to the wrapper

Where does this get placed?

createResetHandler(player);

I don’t know where that is getting placed.

Somewhere in here?

function initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions) { show(wrapper); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); wrapper.player = player; } return { adder: playerAdder, createCallback }; }());

I don’t know, or understand what I am supposed to be doing.

It is all very confusing to me.

Some things I am able to understand very easily, this, what you are having me do here I am having difficulty with implementing.

I don’t understand what this means either:

Update createResetHandler so that it uses wrapper to get the player

How do I do that?