Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

Not yet - there is still more from post #89 that needs to be done.
I did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/wzs81hvj/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
delete wrapper.player;
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer();
}
return {
adder: playerAdder,
createCallback,
removePlayerHandler
};
}());
Not correctly though. Currently you are calling removePlayer with no function arguments at all.
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/avn1hmtb/1/
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer.remove();
}
removePlayer is the function.
remove is the argument.
removePlayer.remove();
Sorry no, that is not the case.
Here is the removePlayer function:
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
delete wrapper.player;
console.log("removePlayer");
}
- removePlayer is a function
- your use of remove is as an object parameter, which doesn’t and shouldn’t exist
- wrapper is a parameter of the removePlayer function
- wrapper should also be an argument that is given when you call removePlayer
No only is your use of removePlayer malformed, but you are also missing the argument that it needs.
When you call the removePlayer function, you need to give it arguments, that are received by the function as parameters.
You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/vs3zab8h/1/
I think I did this right.
Can progress be made from here?
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
Because the remove player code won’t work until at the end, when all the code is in, it is hard for me to know if I am doing this right.
Good one.
A proper guard clause has a return statement inside of it. Here is a good place to see examples of guard clauses in code.
To head off a likely confusion, those examples are all with no arguments for the sake of simplicity. Your code will continue to use arguments.
It is only the removePlayer function call that is wrapped with the if statement. You will be checking if there is wrapper.player, and add return to the start of the function.
The return statement is less because useful information is coming from the function, and more to achieve a proper flow of code so that execution beyond the guard only occurs when the condition fails to be met.
Attempts
Code 7 https://jsfiddle.net/5qpvuxon/
Player got removed but there is an error.
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘player’)"
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (removePlayer) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
return removePlayer(wrapper.player);
}
}
Code 8 https://jsfiddle.net/mbn50aey/
Player got removed but there is an error
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘destroy’)"
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (removePlayer) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
return removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}
The number of misunderstandings I see there are quite staggering. I don’t have time to delve into them all, but will attempt to when I get back.
It tells me I can’t do this: https://jsfiddle.net/tLhp8b1o/1/
Is this close to what I should be doing?
Cannot access ‘wrapper’ before initialization"
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (removePlayer) {
return removePlayer(wrapper);
}
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
The if statement should look like this?
And an argument needs to be placed inside it?
wrapper is not it
wrapper.player is not it
What would be the argument that gets placed inside there?
Assuming I am doing this right.
if (removePlayer) {
return removePlayer();
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (removePlayer) {
return removePlayer(what argument?);
}
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
When the removePlayer function executes, wrapper.player starts off as existing, and by the end of the function wrapper.player does not exist.
That means that checking if wrapper.player exists is a good and reliable way to figure out if removePlayer should be run.
Your guard clause needs to be at the end of the code. Attempting to put it at the top only demonstrates that you currently fail to understand what it does and why.
I don’t know how much of this I need to explain to you, so I’ll leave it up to you to ask questions when you think you need to know more, or i’ll wait until your code demonstrates a clear lack of understanding too.
It is only the removePlayer function call that is wrapped with the if statement. You will be checking if there is wrapper.player, and add return to the start of the function.
You said:
add return to the start of the function
Not the end there.
I added return to the top here: https://jsfiddle.net/tLbwyqmh/
How does return work in the code at the top of the function,
Is this close?
What am I doing wrong and should be doing instead?
I am still confused and it is still unclear to me on how this needs to be written.
Was I not supposed to add return to the top?
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
return somethinghere;
}
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
if (removePlayer) {
removePlayer(wrapper.player);
}
Here’s what I said in full:
Yes, I should have ended the sentence with “call” to say “add return to the start of the function call.” However, given the copious amount of evidence surrounding it, I’m amazed that you somehow fixated on the one thing that might be misunderstood while completely ignoring all other evidence to the contrary.
If you had looked at the Replace Nested Conditional with Guard Clauses page that I specifically instructed you to look at, you would have seen the following:
You would have seen return at the start of the function call to deadAmount.
if (isDead){
return deadAmount();
}
You would have seen return at the start of the separatedAmount function call.
if (isSeparated){
return separatedAmount();
}
You would have seen return at the start of the retiredAmount function call.
if (isRetired){
return retiredAmount();
}
And you would have seen return at the start of the normalPayAmount function call.
return normalPayAmount();
I am sorry that you somehow managed to completely misunderstand despite the copious amounts of evidence otherwise.
I am sorry that this is a difficult topic for you. Really it shouldn’t be, but the clear evidence from your behaviour tells me that this is all far too much for you. That there are concepts going on here that are just too difficult and beyond your grasp to understand.
And I am sorry that you must rely on me to try and drag you through what needs to be done to your code.
Are we done now with trying to assign blame? Can we move on to making some beneficial progress with the code instead?
Your code will continue to use arguments.
You will be checking if there is wrapper.player
return removePlayer(wrapper.player);
Can progress be made from here?
Am I doing something wrong?
Should I still be receiving errors, or, should it be working after I do this?
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘destroy’)
https://jsfiddle.net/mhoj4ptv/
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
if (removePlayer) {
return removePlayer(wrapper.player);
}
}
Remove the removePlayer line above the if statement, replace the condition so that it is wrapper.player, and replace the wrapper.player argument with so just wrapper, and you should be there.
There is an issue here:
Exit button is clicked.
After the curtains close, it doesn’t go back to the play buttons.
How is this fixed?
https://jsfiddle.net/ctkwjyeu/1/
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
if (wrapper.player) {
return removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}
Last working code examples before the above code was implemented:
Where after the curtain closes, it goes back to the play buttons.
https://jsfiddle.net/3dorxhnm/
This one uses the protection flag method which you said is a bad way of preventing the remove player event from firing more than 1 time.
With the jsfiddle code at https://jsfiddle.net/3dorxhnm/ that you linked to in post #88, when I follow the post #89 instructions with that code, everything works fine with it going back to the play buttons afterwards.
On comparing my updated code with your updated code, I find that you have accidentally left one of your changes in the code that shouldn’t be there.
You have made a change to the animationEndHandler function that is causing your problem. The problem you are reporting is one of your own creation.
Remove the change that you made and put back the code that should be there, and things work well.
I fixed it:
Now it is working.
https://jsfiddle.net/L7on95tf/
`if (animationName === "fadingOut") {`
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
animation-delay: 8s;
}
@keyframes fadingOut {
0% {