Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

A proper guard clause has a return statement inside of it. Here is a good place to see examples of guard clauses in code.
To head off a likely confusion, those examples are all with no arguments for the sake of simplicity. Your code will continue to use arguments.
It is only the removePlayer function call that is wrapped with the if statement. You will be checking if there is wrapper.player, and add return to the start of the function.
The return statement is less because useful information is coming from the function, and more to achieve a proper flow of code so that execution beyond the guard only occurs when the condition fails to be met.
When the removePlayer function executes, wrapper.player starts off as existing, and by the end of the function wrapper.player does not exist.
That means that checking if wrapper.player exists is a good and reliable way to figure out if removePlayer should be run.
Your guard clause needs to be at the end of the code. Attempting to put it at the top only demonstrates that you currently fail to understand what it does and why.
I don’t know how much of this I need to explain to you, so I’ll leave it up to you to ask questions when you think you need to know more, or i’ll wait until your code demonstrates a clear lack of understanding too.
Yes, I should have ended the sentence with “call” to say “add return to the start of the function call.” However, given the copious amount of evidence surrounding it, I’m amazed that you somehow fixated on the one thing that might be misunderstood while completely ignoring all other evidence to the contrary.
You would have seen return at the start of the function call to deadAmount.
if (isDead){
return deadAmount();
}
You would have seen return at the start of the separatedAmount function call.
if (isSeparated){
return separatedAmount();
}
You would have seen return at the start of the retiredAmount function call.
if (isRetired){
return retiredAmount();
}
And you would have seen return at the start of the normalPayAmount function call.
return normalPayAmount();
I am sorry that you somehow managed to completely misunderstand despite the copious amounts of evidence otherwise.
I am sorry that this is a difficult topic for you. Really it shouldn’t be, but the clear evidence from your behaviour tells me that this is all far too much for you. That there are concepts going on here that are just too difficult and beyond your grasp to understand.
And I am sorry that you must rely on me to try and drag you through what needs to be done to your code.
Are we done now with trying to assign blame? Can we move on to making some beneficial progress with the code instead?