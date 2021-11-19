Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

asasass: asasass: You said: add return to the start of the function Not the end there.

Here’s what I said in full:

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: It is only the removePlayer function call that is wrapped with the if statement. You will be checking if there is wrapper.player, and add return to the start of the function.

Yes, I should have ended the sentence with “call” to say “add return to the start of the function call.” However, given the copious amount of evidence surrounding it, I’m amazed that you somehow fixated on the one thing that might be misunderstood while completely ignoring all other evidence to the contrary.

If you had looked at the Replace Nested Conditional with Guard Clauses page that I specifically instructed you to look at, you would have seen the following:

You would have seen return at the start of the function call to deadAmount.

if (isDead){ return deadAmount(); }

You would have seen return at the start of the separatedAmount function call.

if (isSeparated){ return separatedAmount(); }

You would have seen return at the start of the retiredAmount function call.

if (isRetired){ return retiredAmount(); }

And you would have seen return at the start of the normalPayAmount function call.

return normalPayAmount();

I am sorry that you somehow managed to completely misunderstand despite the copious amounts of evidence otherwise.

I am sorry that this is a difficult topic for you. Really it shouldn’t be, but the clear evidence from your behaviour tells me that this is all far too much for you. That there are concepts going on here that are just too difficult and beyond your grasp to understand.

And I am sorry that you must rely on me to try and drag you through what needs to be done to your code.

Are we done now with trying to assign blame? Can we move on to making some beneficial progress with the code instead?