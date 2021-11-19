Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

Let’s go back to the text.
- wrapper parameter
- delete wrapper.player
- guard clause
You haven’t yet done piece 2 yet about deleting wrapper.player, so we’ll get that done first before dealing with the guard clause.
Let’s go back to the text.
You haven’t yet done piece 2 yet about deleting wrapper.player, so we’ll get that done first before dealing with the guard clause.
We can do that by changing removePlayer so that it’s called with wrapper instead of player.
Then this:
and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player.
This:
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
That became this:
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
This here does not make sense to me:
We can then call removePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player
removePlayer was originally called with
player never
wrapper.player.
That is where you have me confused.
You say here next:
we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player
I am supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/Lfa8yehk/
wrapper.player is now deleted.
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
Then a guard clause is added inside the removePlayerHandler function?
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
The start of this discussion is from post #88
In the jsfiddle code from your post the removePlayerHandler function uses wrapper.player
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
...
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
“never”? I don’t make these things up.
Moving on.
No you’re not supposed to do that. You are supposed to leave that destroy line as it was before, and add a separate line to delete wrapper.player.
In case you didn’t know about it, JavaScript has a delete command.
We’re not ready yet to get in to guard clauses. I’ll provide more information about them after this other stuff has been properly dealt with.
I don’t believe I have ever used the delete command before.
How do I add the delete operator line in? https://jsfiddle.net/buvpy367/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
//add delete operator here
console.log("removePlayer");
}
Well, the delete information page shows you in the first code example using it to delete Employee.firstname by using
delete Employee.firstname;
You have been asked to delete wrapper.player
I think that you can do this.
delete wrapper.player
I did that here:
managePlayer.remove();
Now I am up to doing the delete operator. https://jsfiddle.net/78jkg0Lp/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
//add delete operator here
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove();
}
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/23f0aycg/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
delete wrapper.player;
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove();
}
Am I ready to add the guard clauses?
Not yet - there is still more from post #89 that needs to be done.
I did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/wzs81hvj/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
delete wrapper.player;
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer();
}
return {
adder: playerAdder,
createCallback,
removePlayerHandler
};
}());
Not correctly though. Currently you are calling removePlayer with no function arguments at all.
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/avn1hmtb/1/
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer.remove();
}
removePlayer is the function.
remove is the argument.
removePlayer.remove();
Sorry no, that is not the case.
Here is the removePlayer function:
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
delete wrapper.player;
console.log("removePlayer");
}
No only is your use of removePlayer malformed, but you are also missing the argument that it needs.
When you call the removePlayer function, you need to give it arguments, that are received by the function as parameters.
You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/vs3zab8h/1/
I think I did this right.
Can progress be made from here?
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
Because the remove player code won’t work until at the end, when all the code is in, it is hard for me to know if I am doing this right.
Good one.
A proper guard clause has a return statement inside of it. Here is a good place to see examples of guard clauses in code.
To head off a likely confusion, those examples are all with no arguments for the sake of simplicity. Your code will continue to use arguments.
It is only the removePlayer function call that is wrapped with the if statement. You will be checking if there is wrapper.player, and add return to the start of the function.
The return statement is less because useful information is coming from the function, and more to achieve a proper flow of code so that execution beyond the guard only occurs when the condition fails to be met.
Attempts
Code 7 https://jsfiddle.net/5qpvuxon/
Player got removed but there is an error.
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘player’)"
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (removePlayer) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
return removePlayer(wrapper.player);
}
}
Code 8 https://jsfiddle.net/mbn50aey/
Player got removed but there is an error
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘destroy’)"
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (removePlayer) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
return removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}
The number of misunderstandings I see there are quite staggering. I don’t have time to delve into them all, but will attempt to when I get back.
It tells me I can’t do this: https://jsfiddle.net/tLhp8b1o/1/
Is this close to what I should be doing?
Cannot access ‘wrapper’ before initialization"
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (removePlayer) {
return removePlayer(wrapper);
}
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
The if statement should look like this?
And an argument needs to be placed inside it?
wrapper is not it
wrapper.player is not it
What would be the argument that gets placed inside there?
Assuming I am doing this right.
if (removePlayer) {
return removePlayer();
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (removePlayer) {
return removePlayer(what argument?);
}
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
When the removePlayer function executes, wrapper.player starts off as existing, and by the end of the function wrapper.player does not exist.
That means that checking if wrapper.player exists is a good and reliable way to figure out if wrapper.player needs to be run.
Your guard clause needs to be at the end of the code. Attempting to put it at the top only demonstrates that you currently fail to understand what it does and why.
I don’t know how much of this I need to explain to you, so I’ll leave it up to you to ask questions when you think you need to know more, or i’ll wait until your code demonstrates a clear lack of understanding too.