Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

I removed the clicked variables from the code here.

https://jsfiddle.net/3d2ca59b/

How do I add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function?

I remember this one:

const animationName = evt.animationName; console.log(animationName); if (animationName === "fadingOut") { fadeReset(); } }

I would do:

const removeName = evt.removeName; console.log(removeName); if (removeName === "removePlayer") { playerReset(); } }

And it is being placed in here:

function removePlayerHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); removePlayer(wrapper); }

Here was my attempt at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/3d2ca59b/

function removePlayerHandler(evt) { const removeName = evt.removeName; console.log(removeName); if (removeName === "removePlayer") { playerReset(); } const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); removePlayer(wrapper); }

How do I do that the right way?