Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

Sorry no. The guard clause goes in the handler function.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/tcz4j639/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let removed = false;
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
removed = false;
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (!removed) {
removed = true;
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}
destroy is not defined
Yes that’s right. That is why it’s important to use the guard clause to check for wrapper.player - because only if it exists should we call the removePlayer function.
I am receiving this error: How is this fixed?
wrapper.destroy is not a function
https://jsfiddle.net/0254ohay/2/
It looks like you haven’t properly applied the instructions that I gave. Here they are again.
And don’t use a
removed variable being equal to true. That’s guaranteed to fail and blow up on you.
/me smacks you on the hand
Here is what I said should be done instead:
I got it working here: https://jsfiddle.net/stjph0yg/
This was what I was supposed to do, right?
Those clicked variables are an awful way of doing things. There is a very good reason why I did not instruct you to use those global clicked variables, because there are much better ways of doing things.
I thought that was what you meant by guard clause.
I was wrong.
I removed the clicked variables from the code here.
https://jsfiddle.net/3d2ca59b/
How do I add a guard clause inside the
removePlayerHandler function?
I remember this one:
const animationName = evt.animationName;
console.log(animationName);
if (animationName === "fadingOut") {
fadeReset();
}
}
I would do:
const removeName = evt.removeName;
console.log(removeName);
if (removeName === "removePlayer") {
playerReset();
}
}
And it is being placed in here:
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
Here was my attempt at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/3d2ca59b/
How do I do that the right way?
Let’s go back to the text.
- wrapper parameter
- delete wrapper.player
- guard clause
You haven’t yet done piece 2 yet about deleting wrapper.player, so we’ll get that done first before dealing with the guard clause.
We can do that by changing removePlayer so that it’s called with wrapper instead of player.
Then this:
and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player.
This:
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
That became this:
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
This here does not make sense to me:
We can then call removePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player
removePlayer was originally called with
player never
wrapper.player.
That is where you have me confused.
You say here next:
we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player
I am supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/Lfa8yehk/
wrapper.player is now deleted.
Then a guard clause is added inside the removePlayerHandler function?
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
The start of this discussion is from post #88
In the jsfiddle code from your post the removePlayerHandler function uses wrapper.player
“never”? I don’t make these things up.
Moving on.
No you’re not supposed to do that. You are supposed to leave that destroy line as it was before, and add a separate line to delete wrapper.player.
In case you didn’t know about it, JavaScript has a delete command.
We’re not ready yet to get in to guard clauses. I’ll provide more information about them after this other stuff has been properly dealt with.
I don’t believe I have ever used the delete command before.
How do I add the delete operator line in? https://jsfiddle.net/buvpy367/
Well, the delete information page shows you in the first code example using it to delete Employee.firstname by using
delete Employee.firstname;
You have been asked to delete wrapper.player
I think that you can do this.
delete wrapper.player
I did that here:
managePlayer.remove();
Now I am up to doing the delete operator. https://jsfiddle.net/78jkg0Lp/
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/23f0aycg/
Am I ready to add the guard clauses?
Not yet - there is still more from post #89 that needs to be done.
I did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/wzs81hvj/
Not correctly though. Currently you are calling removePlayer with no function arguments at all.
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/avn1hmtb/1/
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer.remove();
}