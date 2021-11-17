Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

JavaScript
#92

Sorry no. The guard clause goes in the handler function.

#93

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/tcz4j639/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let removed = false;

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
   removed = false;

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    destroy();
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    if (!removed) {
      removed = true;
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer(wrapper);
    }
  }

destroy is not defined

#94

Yes that’s right. That is why it’s important to use the guard clause to check for wrapper.player - because only if it exists should we call the removePlayer function.

#95

I am receiving this error: How is this fixed?

wrapper.destroy is not a function

https://jsfiddle.net/0254ohay/2/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  let removed = false;

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
    removed = false;

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    wrapper.destroy();
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    if (!removed) {
      removed = true;
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer(wrapper);
    }
  }
#96

It looks like you haven’t properly applied the instructions that I gave. Here they are again.

And don’t use a removed variable being equal to true. That’s guaranteed to fail and blow up on you.
/me smacks you on the hand

Here is what I said should be done instead:

1 Like
#97

I got it working here: https://jsfiddle.net/stjph0yg/

This was what I was supposed to do, right?

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  let clicked = false;

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
    clicked = false;

  function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    wrapper.player.destroy();
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    if (!clicked) {
      clicked = true;
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer(wrapper);
    }
  }
#98

Those clicked variables are an awful way of doing things. There is a very good reason why I did not instruct you to use those global clicked variables, because there are much better ways of doing things.

1 Like
#99

I thought that was what you meant by guard clause.

I was wrong.

#100

I removed the clicked variables from the code here.

https://jsfiddle.net/3d2ca59b/

How do I add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function?

I remember this one:

    const animationName = evt.animationName;
    console.log(animationName);

    if (animationName === "fadingOut") {
      fadeReset();
    }
  }

I would do:

    const removeName = evt.removeName;
    console.log(removeName);

    if (removeName === "removePlayer") {
      playerReset();
    }
  }

And it is being placed in here:

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer(wrapper);
  }

Here was my attempt at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/3d2ca59b/

function removePlayerHandler(evt) {

    const removeName = evt.removeName;
    console.log(removeName);

    if (removeName === "removePlayer") {
      playerReset();
    }

    const el = evt.target;
    const container = el.closest(".container");
    const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
    removePlayer(wrapper);
  }

How do I do that the right way?

#101

Let’s go back to the text.

  1. wrapper parameter
  2. delete wrapper.player
  3. guard clause

You haven’t yet done piece 2 yet about deleting wrapper.player, so we’ll get that done first before dealing with the guard clause.

#102

We can do that by changing removePlayer so that it’s called with wrapper instead of player.

Then this:

and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player.

This:

function removePlayer(player) {
      player.destroy(); 
      console.log("removePlayer");
  }

That became this:

  function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    wrapper.player.destroy();
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

This here does not make sense to me:

We can then call removePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player

removePlayer was originally called with player never wrapper.player.

That is where you have me confused.

You say here next:

we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player

I am supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/Lfa8yehk/

wrapper.player is now deleted.

  function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    destroy();
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

Then a guard clause is added inside the removePlayerHandler function?

 function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer(wrapper);
  }
#103

The start of this discussion is from post #88

In the jsfiddle code from your post the removePlayerHandler function uses wrapper.player

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    ...
    managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
  }

never”? I don’t make these things up.

Moving on.

No you’re not supposed to do that. You are supposed to leave that destroy line as it was before, and add a separate line to delete wrapper.player.

In case you didn’t know about it, JavaScript has a delete command.

We’re not ready yet to get in to guard clauses. I’ll provide more information about them after this other stuff has been properly dealt with.

#104

I don’t believe I have ever used the delete command before.

How do I add the delete operator line in? https://jsfiddle.net/buvpy367/

  function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    wrapper.player.destroy();
    //add delete operator here
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }
#105

Well, the delete information page shows you in the first code example using it to delete Employee.firstname by using delete Employee.firstname;

You have been asked to delete wrapper.player

I think that you can do this.

#106

delete wrapper.player

I did that here: managePlayer.remove();

Now I am up to doing the delete operator. https://jsfiddle.net/78jkg0Lp/

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    wrapper.player.destroy();
    //add delete operator here
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      managePlayer.remove();
  }

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/23f0aycg/

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    wrapper.player.destroy();
    delete wrapper.player;
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      managePlayer.remove();
  }
#107

Am I ready to add the guard clauses?

#108

Not yet - there is still more from post #89 that needs to be done.

1 Like
#109

I did that here:

https://jsfiddle.net/wzs81hvj/

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    wrapper.player.destroy();
    delete wrapper.player;
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer();
  }

  return {
    adder: playerAdder,
    createCallback,
    removePlayerHandler
  };
}());
#110

Not correctly though. Currently you are calling removePlayer with no function arguments at all.

#111

Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/avn1hmtb/1/

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer.remove();
  }