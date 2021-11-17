Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

asasass: asasass: I am receiving this error: How is this fixed? wrapper.destroy is not a function

It looks like you haven’t properly applied the instructions that I gave. Here they are again.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: To do that we change the function parameter from player to wrapper, and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player.

And don’t use a removed variable being equal to true. That’s guaranteed to fail and blow up on you.

/me smacks you on the hand

Here is what I said should be done instead: