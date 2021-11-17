Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

There is currently an issue with the removePlayer function I just noticed now.

The removePlayer function fires multiple times.

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/3dorxhnm/

To reproduce, when the exit button appears on the screen, click it multiple times.

Clicking on the exit button multiple times causes the event to be fired multiple times.

How do I prevent that, so that it only fires 1 time?

This was my attempt at fixing, or, trying to fix the issue of preventing the event from firing multiple times.

It works, but is this how you would do it, or would it be done a different way?

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/67o31k8g/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { let removed = false; function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) { removed = false; const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions); return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options); } function removePlayer(player) { if (!removed) { removed = true; player.destroy(); console.log("removePlayer"); } } }());

According to this, I used the Protection Flag method.

Is that a good way?