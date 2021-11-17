Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

When going up to a parent element, it’s best to pick the highest useful location possible. That way when other future requirements have you needing to search within it for other things, you can continue to use the same reference.
There is currently an issue with the
removePlayer function I just noticed now.
The
removePlayer function fires multiple times.
Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/3dorxhnm/
To reproduce, when the exit button appears on the screen, click it multiple times.
Clicking on the exit button multiple times causes the event to be fired multiple times.
How do I prevent that, so that it only fires 1 time?
This was my attempt at fixing, or, trying to fix the issue of preventing the event from firing multiple times.
It works, but is this how you would do it, or would it be done a different way?
Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/67o31k8g/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let removed = false;
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
removed = false;
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);
}
function removePlayer(player) {
if (!removed) {
removed = true;
player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
}
}());
According to this, I used the Protection Flag method.
Is that a good way?
Currently when removing the player, the removePlayer function does too little, and the removePlayerHandler does too much.
Here they both are:
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
The first problem is managePlayer.remove, as we are already in the managePlayer code. managePlayer.remove should be replaced with just removePlayer instead.
We can then remove the
remove: removePlayer from the returned object at end of managePlayer code.
The next thing to do is to figure out how the removePlayerHandler can understand that there is no player to remove, so that it doesn’t try to do it again. We can use the existence of wrapper.player to determine that, where a guard clause is used to stop things happening when wrapper.player doesn’t exist.
But before we go ahead and do that, we must make sure that wrapper.player is actually removed. We can do that by changing removePlayer so that it’s called with wrapper instead of player. To do that we change the function parameter from player to wrapper, and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player. We can then call replacePlayer removePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player
Once that is done, we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player.
That lets us then add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function just after defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player. If we do have that, we can then call the removePlayer function.
managePlayer.remove should be replaced with just removePlayer instead.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2p84nzjg/
We can then remove the remove: removePlayer from the returned object at end of managePlayer code.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2p84nzjg/1/
I am up to here:
To do that we change the function parameter from player to wrapper, and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player. We can then call replacePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/j0cemuho/
Also, I think you meant, removePlayer, not replacePlayer, only because you never mentioned anything about a replacePlayer.
I messed something up in the last code, I have to go back and fix.
I fixed the last link.
Once that is done, we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/j0cemuho/
I am up to here where I got stuck:
That lets us then add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function just after defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player. If we do have that, we can then call the removePlayer function.
The guard clause would be this, right?
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
if (!removed) {
removed = true;
destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
}
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/mtaLfxru/
What does this mean?
defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player.
I keep messing up.
To do that we change the function parameter from player to wrapper, and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player.
I did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/nxakoLju/1/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
We can then call replacePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player
I think you meant removePlayer.
This then becomes:
removePlayer(wrapper.player);
This?
removePlayer(wrapper);
That lets us then add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function just after defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player. If we do have that, we can then call the removePlayer function.
Didn’t you tell me to remove
wrapper.player ?
destroy is not defined
https://jsfiddle.net/nxakoLju/2/
let removed = false;
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
if (!removed) {
removed = true;
destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
}
Doesn’t
destroy(); need to be defined?
player.destroy():Void
Removes the
<iframe>containing the player.
https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference
I am stuck here.
How does
destroy(); work in the code if it can’t be defined?
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/tcz4j639/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let removed = false;
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
removed = false;
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (!removed) {
removed = true;
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}
Sorry no. The guard clause goes in the handler function.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/tcz4j639/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let removed = false;
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
removed = false;
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (!removed) {
removed = true;
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}
destroy is not defined
Yes that’s right. That is why it’s important to use the guard clause to check for wrapper.player - because only if it exists should we call the removePlayer function.
I am receiving this error: How is this fixed?
wrapper.destroy is not a function
https://jsfiddle.net/0254ohay/2/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let removed = false;
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
removed = false;
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (!removed) {
removed = true;
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}
It looks like you haven’t properly applied the instructions that I gave. Here they are again.
And don’t use a
removed variable being equal to true. That’s guaranteed to fail and blow up on you.
/me smacks you on the hand
Here is what I said should be done instead:
I got it working here: https://jsfiddle.net/stjph0yg/
This was what I was supposed to do, right?
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let clicked = false;
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
clicked = false;
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
if (!clicked) {
clicked = true;
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}
Those clicked variables are an awful way of doing things. There is a very good reason why I did not instruct you to use those global clicked variables, because there are much better ways of doing things.
I thought that was what you meant by guard clause.
I was wrong.
I removed the clicked variables from the code here.
https://jsfiddle.net/3d2ca59b/
How do I add a guard clause inside the
removePlayerHandler function?
I remember this one:
const animationName = evt.animationName;
console.log(animationName);
if (animationName === "fadingOut") {
fadeReset();
}
}
I would do:
const removeName = evt.removeName;
console.log(removeName);
if (removeName === "removePlayer") {
playerReset();
}
}
And it is being placed in here:
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
Here was my attempt at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/3d2ca59b/
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const removeName = evt.removeName;
console.log(removeName);
if (removeName === "removePlayer") {
playerReset();
}
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
How do I do that the right way?
Let’s go back to the text.
- wrapper parameter
- delete wrapper.player
- guard clause
You haven’t yet done piece 2 yet about deleting wrapper.player, so we’ll get that done first before dealing with the guard clause.
We can do that by changing removePlayer so that it’s called with wrapper instead of player.
Then this:
and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player.
This:
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
That became this:
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
This here does not make sense to me:
We can then call removePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player
removePlayer was originally called with
player never
wrapper.player.
That is where you have me confused.
You say here next:
we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player
I am supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/Lfa8yehk/
wrapper.player is now deleted.
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
destroy();
console.log("removePlayer");
}
Then a guard clause is added inside the removePlayerHandler function?
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
removePlayer(wrapper);
}
The start of this discussion is from post #88
In the jsfiddle code from your post the removePlayerHandler function uses wrapper.player
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
...
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
“never”? I don’t make these things up.
Moving on.
No you’re not supposed to do that. You are supposed to leave that destroy line as it was before, and add a separate line to delete wrapper.player.
In case you didn’t know about it, JavaScript has a delete command.
We’re not ready yet to get in to guard clauses. I’ll provide more information about them after this other stuff has been properly dealt with.
I don’t believe I have ever used the delete command before.
How do I add the delete operator line in? https://jsfiddle.net/buvpy367/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
//add delete operator here
console.log("removePlayer");
}
Well, the delete information page shows you in the first code example using it to delete Employee.firstname by using
delete Employee.firstname;
You have been asked to delete wrapper.player
I think that you can do this.
delete wrapper.player
I did that here:
managePlayer.remove();
Now I am up to doing the delete operator. https://jsfiddle.net/78jkg0Lp/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
//add delete operator here
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove();
}
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/23f0aycg/
function removePlayer(wrapper) {
wrapper.player.destroy();
delete wrapper.player;
console.log("removePlayer");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove();
}