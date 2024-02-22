Removing modal from the code

asasass: asasass: Why does one use or need offsetWidth and the other doesn’t?

I’ve only had a quick look because short of time but the one that needs the offset-width is because you remove the class of .hide and then reapply it straight away. That means there is no transition because nothing changed. The offset width rule cause a reflow on the page which acknowledges that the class has been removed and so that when it is immediately reapplied the change is noticed.

In the other one I believe you just either add or remove a class. You don’t remove a class and then reapply the same class immediately.

asasass: asasass: Question: In the code here, which scrollbar are you referring to that is not needed?

It was in the code I posted above which you seem to have removed from that demo.

.container { left: 0; right: 0; min-height: 100%; padding: 8px 8px; }

100% + 16px = too big.

I can’t tell in that new fiddle whether you have a scrollbar or not as the fiddle is showing a full scrollbar on the opening screen but there shouldn’t be a scrollbar at all. However I think that’s just the fiddle so would need to see a real example and not a fiddle.