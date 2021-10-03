Removing margin from around the outside of the svgs

How would I do this?
https://jsfiddle.net/jewztoh6/2/
How would I do this?
Is this the best I can do?
https://jsfiddle.net/uwnqhLyd/1/
Why don’t you get rid of all that and re-instate the gap property that you have set to zero on the outer?
.outer{gap:10px}
Got it, that works much better.
https://jsfiddle.net/31zvju4L/
.outer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
width: 290px;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
margin: auto;
gap: 10px;
background: red;
}
