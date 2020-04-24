Removing hover from this animation, so it doesn't use hover

Hi there,

I have the following which animates an image on hover, but I would like the animation to happen without hovering, so it happens when the page loads.

$(".smile-1").bind("webkitAnimationEnd mozAnimationEnd animationEnd", function(){ $(this).removeClass("animated-1") }) $(".smile-1").hover(function(){ $(this).addClass("animated-1"); })

This is what I have tried that doesn’t work:

$(".smile-1").bind("webkitAnimationEnd mozAnimationEnd animationEnd", function(){ $(this).removeClass("animated-1") }) $(".smile-1")(function(){ $(this).addClass("animated-1"); })

Can anyone suggest how I can have the animation playing all the time?

Thanks