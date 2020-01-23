Removing hover from this animation, so it doesn't use hover

Hi there,
I have the following which animates an image on hover, but I would like the animation to happen without hovering, so it happens when the page loads.
$(".smile-1").bind("webkitAnimationEnd mozAnimationEnd animationEnd", function(){
$(this).removeClass("animated-1")
})
$(".smile-1").hover(function(){
$(this).addClass("animated-1");
})
This is what I have tried that doesn’t work:
$(".smile-1").bind("webkitAnimationEnd mozAnimationEnd animationEnd", function(){
$(this).removeClass("animated-1")
})
$(".smile-1")(function(){
$(this).addClass("animated-1");
})
Can anyone suggest how I can have the animation playing all the time?
Thanks