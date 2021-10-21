Removing Foreach loop from createResetHandler

#1

The idea here would be removing the Foreach loop from the code. https://jsfiddle.net/cdost128/

 function createResetHandler(player) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
        video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
            player.destroy();
            console.log("hit");
          }
        );
      }
    )
  }

1 option I found that works is this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lvejqks9/

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

player.getIframe() Can be found in YouTube’s api.
https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference

This method returns the DOM node for the embedded <iframe>

Also, this line used to be this long: const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".inner-container").querySelector(".exit");

I was able to make it shorter.

  function createResetHandler(player) {
    const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".inner-container")
    const resetVideo = exitButton.querySelector(".exit");
    resetVideo.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
      resetVideo.removeEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler);
      player.destroy();
      console.log("hit");
    });
  }

2nd option I found that works is this: https://jsfiddle.net/b0729udj/

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

function createResetHandler(player) {
    document.addEventListener("click", function({
      target
    }) {
      if (target.closest(".exit")) {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      }
    }, {
      once: true
    });
  }
#2

Why would you want to remove that? What is the problem that you are having with it?

#3

Everytime the exit button is clicked, the createResetHandler gets called multiple times.

To reproduce, clicking on the Exit button 1 time, after another, produces these numbers inside console.log . https://jsfiddle.net/xcq0L372/

Clicking on the exit button one time gives 1
a 2nd time gives, 3
3rd time: 6
4th time: 10
5th time: 15

1, 3, 6, 10, 15

Those numbers instead should be.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

function createResetHandler(player) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      });
    })
  }
#4

I recommend then restructuring the code so that a very clear init section is used for things that should happen only once.

#5

How would that be done?

I’m not quite sure I understand what you mean by that.

These go together:

  function createResetHandler(player) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      });
    })
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    createResetHandler(player);
  }

Some Solutions I Found

1 option is this: https://jsfiddle.net/236fs8bn/

  let resetHandlerDone = false;
  function createResetHandler(player) {
    if (resetHandlerDone) return;
    resetHandlerDone = true;

    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      });
    });
  }

2nd option is this: https://jsfiddle.net/roeas4hj/

const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
  resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
    video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
      video.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap").player.destroy();
      console.log("hit");
    });
  })

3rd option: https://jsfiddle.net/L6whfrmx/

  function Once(fn) {
    let run = true
    return function(args) {
      if (!run) return
      run = false
      return fn(args)
    }

  }

  const createResetHandler = Once(function(player) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit")
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      })
    })
  })
#6

To help diagnose this I’ve added a console.log before each addEventHandler statement, telling me what is being added for example:

      console.log("video reset click handler");
      video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {

When I run the page, I see in the log 9 cover handlers, 9 play button handlers, and 9 exit button handlers. There are no video reset handlers seen at that stage.

On playing one of them, that is when 9 video reset handlers are added. That happens each time that one of them is played, and is what is causing the problem.

When playing the video, that’s not a good time to add those reset handlers. Some web browsers cannot remove event handlers, so removing them afterwards is not an option either.

The appropriate behaviour is to add the video remove handler with the other handlers. A problem exists though because the handler seems to need a direct reference to the player.

  function createResetHandler(player) {
    ...
      video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      });
    })
  }

For the reset handler to work without having that reference to the player, the player needs to be available in some other way instead, and I think that we have already made that option a reality by adding the player to the wrapper.

  function initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions) {
    show(wrapper);
    const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    wrapper.player = player;
  }

Thanks to that, we can gain a reference to the player from the wrapper instead.

There are two main things that need to be done to resolve this problem:

  • Move the call to createResetHandler out of onPlayerReady and instead to somewhere else when the page loads with access to the wrapper
  • Update createResetHandler so that it uses wrapper to get the player

And most important of all, achieve all of that without breaking the good structure of the code that helps to make it easier to keep it updated.

And all of that doesn’t mean removing the forEach loop in any way.

#7

I am not understanding how to do that. I’m confused.

First Step:

  • Move the call to createResetHandler out of onPlayerReady and instead to somewhere else when the page loads with access to the wrapper

Like this?

  console.log("video reset click handler");
  video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
  });

  function initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions) {
    show(wrapper);
    const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
    wrapper.player = player;
  }