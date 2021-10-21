Removing Foreach loop from createResetHandler

The idea here would be removing the Foreach loop from the code. https://jsfiddle.net/cdost128/

 function createResetHandler(player) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
        video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
            player.destroy();
            console.log("hit");
          }
        );
      }
    )
  }

1 option I found that works is this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lvejqks9/

player.getIframe() Can be found in YouTube’s api.
https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference

This method returns the DOM node for the embedded <iframe>

Also, this line used to be this long: const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".inner-container").querySelector(".exit");

I was able to make it shorter.

  function createResetHandler(player) {
    const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".inner-container")
    const resetVideo = exitButton.querySelector(".exit");
    resetVideo.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
      resetVideo.removeEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler);
      player.destroy();
      console.log("hit");
    });
  }

2nd option I found that works is this: https://jsfiddle.net/b0729udj/

function createResetHandler(player) {
    document.addEventListener("click", function({
      target
    }) {
      if (target.closest(".exit")) {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      }
    }, {
      once: true
    });
  }
Why would you want to remove that? What is the problem that you are having with it?

Everytime the exit button is clicked, the createResetHandler gets called multiple times.

To reproduce, clicking on the Exit button 1 time, after another, produces these numbers inside console.log . https://jsfiddle.net/xcq0L372/

Clicking on the exit button one time gives 1
a 2nd time gives, 3
3rd time: 6
4th time: 10
5th time: 15

Those numbers instead should be.

function createResetHandler(player) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      });
    })
  }
I recommend then restructuring the code so that a very clear init section is used for things that should happen only once.

How would that be done?

I’m not quite sure I understand what you mean by that.

These go together:

  function createResetHandler(player) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      });
    })
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    createResetHandler(player);
  }