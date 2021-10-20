Removing Foreach loop from createResetHandler

The idea here would be removing the Foreach loop from the code. https://jsfiddle.net/cdost128/

function createResetHandler(player) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() { player.destroy(); console.log("hit"); } ); } ) }

1 option I found that works is this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lvejqks9/

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

player.getIframe() Can be found in YouTube’s api.

https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference

This method returns the DOM node for the embedded <iframe>

Also, this line used to be this long: const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".inner-container").querySelector(".exit");

I was able to make it shorter.

function createResetHandler(player) { const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".inner-container") const resetVideo = exitButton.querySelector(".exit"); resetVideo.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() { resetVideo.removeEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler); player.destroy(); console.log("hit"); }); }

2nd option I found that works is this: https://jsfiddle.net/b0729udj/

1, 2, 3, 4, 5