Removing Foreach loop from createResetHandler

To help diagnose this I’ve added a console.log before each addEventHandler statement, telling me what is being added for example:

console.log("video reset click handler"); video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {

When I run the page, I see in the log 9 cover handlers, 9 play button handlers, and 9 exit button handlers. There are no video reset handlers seen at that stage.

On playing one of them, that is when 9 video reset handlers are added. That happens each time that one of them is played, and is what is causing the problem.

When playing the video, that’s not a good time to add those reset handlers. Some web browsers cannot remove event handlers, so removing them afterwards is not an option either.

The appropriate behaviour is to add the video remove handler with the other handlers. A problem exists though because the handler seems to need a direct reference to the player.

function createResetHandler(player) { ... video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() { player.destroy(); console.log("hit"); }); }) }

For the reset handler to work without having that reference to the player, the player needs to be available in some other way instead, and I think that we have already made that option a reality by adding the player to the wrapper.

function initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions) { show(wrapper); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); wrapper.player = player; }

Thanks to that, we can gain a reference to the player from the wrapper instead.

There are two main things that need to be done to resolve this problem:

Move the call to createResetHandler out of onPlayerReady and instead to somewhere else when the page loads with access to the wrapper

Update createResetHandler so that it uses wrapper to get the player

And most important of all, achieve all of that without breaking the good structure of the code that helps to make it easier to keep it updated.

And all of that doesn’t mean removing the forEach loop in any way.