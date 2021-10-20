Removing Foreach loop from createResetHandler

The idea here would be removing the Foreach loop from the code. https://jsfiddle.net/cdost128/

 function createResetHandler(player) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
        video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
            player.destroy();
            console.log("hit");
          }
        );
      }
    )
  }

1 option I found that works is this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lvejqks9/

player.getIframe() Can be found in YouTube’s api.
https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference

This method returns the DOM node for the embedded <iframe>

Also, this line used to be this long: const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".inner-container").querySelector(".exit");

I was able to make it shorter.

  function createResetHandler(player) {
    const exitButton = player.getIframe().closest(".inner-container")
    const resetVideo = exitButton.querySelector(".exit");
    resetVideo.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
      resetVideo.removeEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler);
      player.destroy();
      console.log("hit");
    });
  }

2nd option I found that works is this: https://jsfiddle.net/b0729udj/

function createResetHandler(player) {
    document.addEventListener("click", function({
      target
    }) {
      if (target.closest(".exit")) {
        player.destroy();
        console.log("hit");
      }
    }, {
      once: true
    });
  }