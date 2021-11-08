Removing eval from code

In that case you would be wanting to get the calculator code from a cdn so that it can be added into resources.
Here’s one from https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjs/9.4.4/math.min.js
The details are found at https://mathjs.org/
But basically, eval can be replaced with math.evaluate instead.
getElementById('result').value = math.evaluate(getElementById('input').value)
The minimal change code is found at https://jsfiddle.net/y34te1aL/
I’ve also moved the inline onclick code out of the HTML and into the JS section and tidied up the JS code, resulting in the following:
/*global math */
const button = document.querySelector("button");
button.addEventListener("click", function () {
const input = document.querySelector("#input");
const result = document.querySelector("#result");
result.value = math.evaluate(input.value);
});
The updated code can be found at https://jsfiddle.net/y34te1aL/1/