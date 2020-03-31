Removing esc_html_e() or have a link inside

Hi there,

I would like to change some text in my WordPress files with a link, but have noticed it is using esc_html_e()

<li><?php is_user_logged_in() ? esc_html_e( 'You cannot reply to this topic.', 'bbpress' ) : esc_html_e( 'You must be logged in to reply to this topic.', 'bbpress' ); ?></li>

I would like to add a link inside the above sentence, so the word “logged in” is linked.

Can someone tell me how I can use HTML in this line so it doesn’t remove HTML?

Something like:

You must be <a href="/login">logged</a> in to reply to this topic

Thanks