Removing esc_html_e() or have a link inside

Hi there,
I would like to change some text in my WordPress files with a link, but have noticed it is using
esc_html_e()
<li><?php is_user_logged_in()
? esc_html_e( 'You cannot reply to this topic.', 'bbpress' )
: esc_html_e( 'You must be logged in to reply to this topic.', 'bbpress' );
?></li>
I would like to add a link inside the above sentence, so the word “logged in” is linked.
Can someone tell me how I can use HTML in this line so it doesn’t remove HTML?
Something like:
You must be <a href="/login">logged</a> in to reply to this topic
Thanks