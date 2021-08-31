Removing delay from multiplayer YouTube code

How would I remove the delay occurring in Video Code 1?

Video Code 1: The YouTube video (aka iframe) doesn’t get created until after createPlayer(args) is called on line 140. Since it is part of the click handler that means it gets created after the click. There is a delay happening as the video is fetched and loaded.

Video Code 2: The YouTube video (aka iframe) is created on line 99 as part of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function. It’s already loaded and ready to be played by the time the click handler calls videoPlayer.play() on line 105.

You can make updates to the jsitor links as I have provided a jsfiddle backup copy so the before code isn’t lost.

Video Code 1 https://jsitor.com/Ge3G1VrrjM

https://jsfiddle.net/Lb7w15s4/

Video Code 2 https://jsitor.com/t9ueevioX

https://jsfiddle.net/bmy0q9cj/

Code Uses:

function play() { player.playVideo(); } return { addPlayer, play }; }()); function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelector(".playa"); const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); } (function initCover() { function coverClickHandler() { videoPlayer.play(); } const cover = document.querySelector(".playa"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }());

