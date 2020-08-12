Removing backslash inside input box with the key double quote

I have the code below at http://form.kr/test/1temp/withoutHTMLspecial.php?key="
<?php
$inputKey=$_GET['key'];
$see='
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>withoutHTMLspecial</title>
</head>
<body>
<input type="text" value="' .$inputKey. '" style="font-size:50px">
</body>
</html>';
echo $see;
instead of the key "(double quote) the page above displays backslash in the input box.
So I added htmlSpecialChar at http://form.kr/test/1temp/withHTMLspecial.php?key=" like the code below.
<?php
define('ENT_SUBSTITUTE', 8);
$inputKey=$_GET['key'];
$inputKey=htmlspecialchars($inputKey, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8');
$see='
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>withHTMLspeial</title>
</head>
<body>
<input type="text" value="' .$inputKey. '" style="font-size:50px">
</body>
</html>';
echo $see
It shows "(double quote) but a backslash comes in front of the double quote in the input box.
I like to remove the backslash.
The code below at http://form.kr/test/1temp/replaceBackslash.php?key=" is one of my trials for removing the backslash.
<?php
define('ENT_SUBSTITUTE', 8);
$inputKey=$_GET['key'];
$inputKey=htmlspecialchars($inputKey, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8');
$inputKey=str_replace('\"', '"', $inputKey);
$see='
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>replaceBackslash</title>
</head>
<body>
<input type="text" value="' .$inputKey. '" style="font-size:50px">
</body>
</html>';
echo $see;
But the trial above still shows the backslash inside the input box.
How can I remove the stupid backslash inside the input box when $_GET[‘key’] is "?