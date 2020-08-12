Removing backslash inside input box with the key double quote

I have the code below at http://form.kr/test/1temp/withoutHTMLspecial.php?key="

<?php $inputKey=$_GET['key']; $see=' <!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>withoutHTMLspecial</title> </head> <body> <input type="text" value="' .$inputKey. '" style="font-size:50px"> </body> </html>'; echo $see;

instead of the key "(double quote) the page above displays backslash in the input box.

So I added htmlSpecialChar at http://form.kr/test/1temp/withHTMLspecial.php?key=" like the code below.

<?php define('ENT_SUBSTITUTE', 8); $inputKey=$_GET['key']; $inputKey=htmlspecialchars($inputKey, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8'); $see=' <!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>withHTMLspeial</title> </head> <body> <input type="text" value="' .$inputKey. '" style="font-size:50px"> </body> </html>'; echo $see

It shows "(double quote) but a backslash comes in front of the double quote in the input box.

I like to remove the backslash.

The code below at http://form.kr/test/1temp/replaceBackslash.php?key=" is one of my trials for removing the backslash.

<?php define('ENT_SUBSTITUTE', 8); $inputKey=$_GET['key']; $inputKey=htmlspecialchars($inputKey, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8'); $inputKey=str_replace('\"', '"', $inputKey); $see=' <!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>replaceBackslash</title> </head> <body> <input type="text" value="' .$inputKey. '" style="font-size:50px"> </body> </html>'; echo $see;

But the trial above still shows the backslash inside the input box.

How can I remove the stupid backslash inside the input box when $_GET[‘key’] is "?