Removing an item from a ListView behaving weirdly - Java

Hey guys, so I am writing an Android app for an assignment and my delete functionality is behaving really oddly. I’m not sure why it’s not removing all of the items I have selected in my ListView. It deletes everything, but the middle item. Sometimes, it might even just delete 1 item off the list. I’m not really sure what’s wrong because if the for loop in Java is just like any other for loop in any language, I’m not sure why it’s acting really weird. I have also logged the data to my LogCat as you can see below. The size of the item list returns the correct amount since I can verify that to be true.

    private void deleteChecked() {
        // Log.d(TAG, "Item size: " + items.size());
        for(int counter = 0; counter < items.size(); counter++) {
            // For some reason, what I'm doing isn't working.
            // It deletes an item, but it doesn't seem to delete the correct one at times.

            // We're getting a little bit closer.
            // But it won't delete more than 1 item at a time even though it's in a for loop.
            Log.d(TAG, "Item ID: " + counter);
            if(items.get(counter).isChecked == true) {
                items.remove(counter);
                Log.d(TAG, "Removed ID: " + counter);
            }
        }
    }

Here are some screenshots of what happens when I try to remove checked items from the list.

As you can see; Pizza, Cheese, and Beer are selected, but only Pizza and Beer are removed from the list. I’m not entirely sure why it didn’t also remove Cheese as Cheese’s value is already true since it’s been checked.

The picture below shows that I have selected all 4 items, but only 2 items were removed.

I’m stumped at why Java’s for loop is acting really weird compared to other language. Anyone got any idea why this is happening?

Nvm, I had to just iterate the for loop backwards which is really strange. Then it started removing the correct items in the list even if I selected 5 out of 8 items in the list. Java is really weird, I’m used to PHP.

Debugging programming Procedure #1: Trace your variables!

if you remove an item from the list, then items.size() changes when you go back to reevaluate your stop condition… and your array’s indexing changes, so counter is pointing at a different value than the one you think it is.

items[0] = “a”
items[1] = “b”
items[2] = “c”
counter = 0;
counter < items.size() => 0 < 3, True
items.remove(counter); => items.remove(0);
Loop Return
Counter++ => counter = 1
counter < items.size() => 1 < 2 : True.
items.remove(counter); => items.remove(1); //NOTE: This now points at “c”, NOT “b”!
Loop Return
Counter++ => counter = 2
counter < items.size() => 2 < 1 : FALSE.
Loop Abort
Result:
items = [“b”]

You’re modifying a live list of items, not a static one.

#4

Yes, I can see the scenario of playing out, but it will not remove the first item as well if all items are selected. Look at my screenshots. The behavior of Java’s for loop is very different from what I’ve experienced. If your debugging was true, then every item except the last item would be removed. However, if you have more than 3 items in the list, the behavior is different than if you had 3. When I was debugging it, for every 1 item that I selected after 3 items, it’ll add onto the items that weren’t removed. For instance, in a list of 5, if I selected 4, it would just remove 2. In a list of 5, it would just remove 3. And so on.