Removing an item from a ListView behaving weirdly - Java

Hey guys, so I am writing an Android app for an assignment and my delete functionality is behaving really oddly. I’m not sure why it’s not removing all of the items I have selected in my ListView. It deletes everything, but the middle item. Sometimes, it might even just delete 1 item off the list. I’m not really sure what’s wrong because if the for loop in Java is just like any other for loop in any language, I’m not sure why it’s acting really weird. I have also logged the data to my LogCat as you can see below. The size of the item list returns the correct amount since I can verify that to be true.

private void deleteChecked() { // Log.d(TAG, "Item size: " + items.size()); for(int counter = 0; counter < items.size(); counter++) { // For some reason, what I'm doing isn't working. // It deletes an item, but it doesn't seem to delete the correct one at times. // We're getting a little bit closer. // But it won't delete more than 1 item at a time even though it's in a for loop. Log.d(TAG, "Item ID: " + counter); if(items.get(counter).isChecked == true) { items.remove(counter); Log.d(TAG, "Removed ID: " + counter); } } }

Here are some screenshots of what happens when I try to remove checked items from the list.

As you can see; Pizza, Cheese, and Beer are selected, but only Pizza and Beer are removed from the list. I’m not entirely sure why it didn’t also remove Cheese as Cheese’s value is already true since it’s been checked.

The picture below shows that I have selected all 4 items, but only 2 items were removed.