Removing an iframe from the DOM

I have the following button click function which is adding an iframe to the DOM. Here is the function showing how addframe is called. All other code inside the below function is irrelevant and I just wanted to show the call to addIframe function

buttonclick: function (row) { editrow = row; var dataRecord = $("#tierGrid").jqxGrid( "getrowdata", editrow ); var boxId = dataRecord.id; var config = getUpdatedConfig(); var opts = getUpdatedOptions(true); addIframe("${ctx}/labelpdf.htm?id=" + boxId); var iframe = document.getElementById("PDFframe"); console.log("Display iframe variable below:"); console.log(iframe); var pdfData = ""; iframe.onload = function () { var content = iframe.contentDocument; if (content) { pdfData = content.body.innerText; var printData = [ { type: "pixel", format: "pdf", flavor: "base64", data: content.body.innerText, options: opts, }, ]; qz.print(config, printData).catch(displayError); } }; }, // end of buttonclick: function (row) {

Here is my function:

function addIframe(url) { var x = document.createElement("iframe"); x.setAttribute("id", "PDFframe"); x.setAttribute("src", url); console.log("URL INSIDE addfFrame function"); console.log(url); x.setAttribute("style", "visibility:hidden;"); document.body.appendChild(x); }