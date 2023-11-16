Removing an iframe from the DOM

I have the following button click function which is adding an iframe to the DOM. Here is the function showing how addframe is called. All other code inside the below function is irrelevant and I just wanted to show the call to
addIframe function
buttonclick: function (row) {
editrow = row;
var dataRecord = $("#tierGrid").jqxGrid(
"getrowdata",
editrow
);
var boxId = dataRecord.id;
var config = getUpdatedConfig();
var opts = getUpdatedOptions(true);
addIframe("${ctx}/labelpdf.htm?id=" + boxId);
var iframe = document.getElementById("PDFframe");
console.log("Display iframe variable below:");
console.log(iframe);
var pdfData = "";
iframe.onload = function () {
var content = iframe.contentDocument;
if (content) {
pdfData = content.body.innerText;
var printData = [
{
type: "pixel",
format: "pdf",
flavor: "base64",
data: content.body.innerText,
options: opts,
},
];
qz.print(config, printData).catch(displayError);
}
};
}, // end of buttonclick: function (row) {
Here is my function:
function addIframe(url) {
var x = document.createElement("iframe");
x.setAttribute("id", "PDFframe");
x.setAttribute("src", url);
console.log("URL INSIDE addfFrame function");
console.log(url);
x.setAttribute("style", "visibility:hidden;");
document.body.appendChild(x);
}
Evetytime a button is clicked, an iframe is added in the DOM with same id
PDFframe which looks wrong as we should not have
elements in the DOM with same ID. But I want to get rid of an old iframe as soon as button is clicked second time or third time etc
How should I go about it?
Is there a way I can completely remove the old iframe or do I need to add new ID dymanicammy everytime and keep on adding iframe to the DOM?