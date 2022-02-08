Removing an element on resize doesn't work (but adding does)

There is no css in my example. You can see the codepen works well as it is.
Matchmedia is the js equivalent of css media queries. It does not rely on the resize event.
Thanks, I thought it is assumed that the webpage already contains it.
New one to me Paul, will have a look into that myself, thanks. I was thinking the typical route of debounce.
You’re dealing with the event loop aren’t you? The event loop has a lot to handle dealing with macro and micro task queues etc. everything from clicks to promises etc. The more handlers you have the more queued up processes to handle.
That’s why I prefer event delegation over numerous eventListeners.
Maybe I’m wrong, maybe someone else here has more to say.
edit: sorry for being curt, need to head out
Thanks a lot.
I am not a native speaker of English, I try my best.
If taking my original approach, I have found this code to work when testing in Google Chrome and in Microsoft Edge:
function addPhoneNumberBox() {
document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj").insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', `
<div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
<h2>Call me:</h2>
<a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
</div>
`);
};
if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
addPhoneNumberBox();
}
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
if (window.innerWidth < 850) {
document.querySelector(".phoneNumberBox").remove();
}
});
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
const [...PhoneNumberBox] = document.querySelectorAll(".phoneNumberBox");
PhoneNumberBox.forEach( (element)=>{
element.remove();
});
addPhoneNumberBox();
};
});
Main differences from the original code:
Looked at your codepen, that’s really good, and the event only fires on the breakpoint, so no debounce necessary.
One thing that did come up though is addListener, apparently it is now depreciated.
I believe you should use this instead
mqls.addEventListener('change', mediaqueryresponse);
Great stuff
Bearing in my new my JS is very basic that looks about the worst way you could do this. I imagine that your page would be greatly impacted by the multiple resize calls.
MatchMedia is more efficient and only gets triggered once and not thousands of times.
@rpg_digital could confirm but I suspect that at the very least you would need to debounce the resize event to avoid any lag on the page
Thanks. I copied the code from an old demo of mine so was unaware of the change
I did make this codepen
@bendqh1 you will need to open the console at the bottom. Note how many times the resize event fires compared to matchmedia. matchmedia is more efficient and frees up the event loop to handle other things.
@PaulOB, @rpg_digital I try to follow the approach you share here but I come across a problem.
I tried the following code on sitepoint.com which fails, the contact box isn’t added:
const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)");
const hostElement = document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj");
const parasiteElement = `
<div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
<h2>Call me:</h2>
<a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
</div>
`
function mediaqueryresponse(mql) {
if (mqls.matches) {
hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", parasiteElement);
};
};
mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
You missed out the important bit which was the event listener that listens for the media query breakpoint and you seem to be trying to insert the element into an svg instead of the header.
const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)");
const hostElement = document.querySelector(".header-module--nav--7IzCJ");
const parasiteElement = `
<div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
<h2>Call me:</h2>
<a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
</div>
`;
function mediaqueryresponse(mql) {
if (mqls.matches) {
hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", parasiteElement);
}
}
mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
// attach listener function to listen in on state changes
mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);
Thanks, PaulOB.
Something interesting happens, the code worked for me without problem when I started from mobile display,
But when I changed
max-width to
min-width (which is what I personally need), than the code worked only partially — the contact box appeared both in mobile and desktop displays.
(tested on sitepoint.com from Google Chrome on Windows 10 from my laptop).
Which code are you referring to?
The first code you added is just a once only code because you missed out the event listener. It would only add the new element if you were already at the smaller width and only on load.
The adjusted snippet I gave you above added the event listener so the element is added when the media query breakpoint is activated.
However you have not yet added the code to remove the element so all you get is an element added each time you return to the smaller screen
I gave you a working demo in the codepen showing the how to add and also remove the element. I assumed you had left it out on purpose just for testing
If you want the new box only on the large screen then just reverse the if/else code. I’ve adjusted the codepen to show this:
If you are adding to the Sitepoint page then I guess you need it like thi:
const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)");
const hostElement = document.querySelector(".header-module--nav--7IzCJ");
const parasiteElement = `
<div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
<h2>Call me:</h2>
<a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
</div>
`;
function mediaqueryresponse(mql) {
if (mqls.matches) {
// {max-width: 850px} query matched
var contactInfo = document.querySelector('.phoneNumberBox');
if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove()
} else {
hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", parasiteElement);
}
}
mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
// attach listener function to listen in on state changes
mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);
Small Screen:
Large Screen:
I meant to to the code in post #21 (with changing max-width to min-width).
There is one flaw here. You pass in mqls to mediaqueryresponse on the initial call which is good.
mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
However you then don’t use it (Note mql and mqls)
function mediaqueryresponse(mql) {
if (mqls.matches) {
Instead referring to the mqls outside of the function. Changing your function parameter from mql to mqls should fix that. It then keeps matches nicely contained inside of the function,
You could (if you like) also make use of an early return to get rid of the need for that else statement. Note I have gone for an easier to read and remember ‘mediaQueryList’ parameter here
function mediaqueryresponse(mediaQueryList) {
if (mediaQueryList.matches) {
const contactInfo = document.querySelector('.phoneNumberBox')
if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove()
return // exit here
}
// we didn't exit? Not a match then!
hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", parasiteElement)
}
Note: I haven’t tested this. Just a look at your code.
I checked for such event notifications on both Google Chrome console and Microsoft Edge console (in the end) but didn’t find any; I only find warnings and/or errors there.
Anyway, I understand that idea about software performance.
But isn’t something like
mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse); on each webpage in a large website also a problem?
It’s a good question, I don’t know is the answer.
I prefer the mediaQueryList, but you can alleviate the issue with the resize eventListener by using debounce.
You can see the same codepen I did, but this time with debounce. For convenience I have used lodash.
window.addEventListener('resize', _.debounce(resizeHandler, 300))
codepen here