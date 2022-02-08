Removing an element on resize doesn't work (but adding does)

bendqh1: bendqh1: Something interesting happens, the code worked for me without problem when I started from mobile display,

Which code are you referring to?

The first code you added is just a once only code because you missed out the event listener. It would only add the new element if you were already at the smaller width and only on load.

The adjusted snippet I gave you above added the event listener so the element is added when the media query breakpoint is activated.

However you have not yet added the code to remove the element so all you get is an element added each time you return to the smaller screen

I gave you a working demo in the codepen showing the how to add and also remove the element. I assumed you had left it out on purpose just for testing