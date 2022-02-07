Removing an element on resize doesn't work (but adding does)

JavaScript
#5

I don’t think a bug.

I would say creating two separate eventListeners for resize is not the way to go in this instance. Keep things simple, one handler to deal with resizing here is good enough.

Your initial handler can always farm out tasks to separate functions if need be.

1 Like
#6

Wouldn’t this be a case for matchmedia rather than clogging up the browser with endless resize events?

Roughly:

Or simply add the element by default with JS and then use css media queries to hide and show it.

1 Like
#7

I would say creating two separate eventListeners for resize is not the way to go in this instance. Keep things simple, one handler to deal with resizing here is good enough.

I believe that the approach I took is simple, due to it’s direct modularity (no-kinship-modularity):

  • One procedure for initial adding of an element in desktop display
  • One procedure to remove it in any respective-smallscale-resize
  • One procedure to add it again in any respective-largescale-resize
#8

Hello PaulOB,

Wouldn’t this require the existence of a media query with the exact value of 850px?

In this particular case, I seek a “loose” approach without being dependent in any already existing CSS data.

#9

There is no css in my example.:slight_smile: You can see the codepen works well as it is.

Matchmedia is the js equivalent of css media queries. It does not rely on the resize event.

#10

Thanks, I thought it is assumed that the webpage already contains it.

1 Like
#11

New one to me Paul, will have a look into that myself, thanks. I was thinking the typical route of debounce.

1 Like
#12

You’re dealing with the event loop aren’t you? The event loop has a lot to handle dealing with macro and micro task queues etc. everything from clicks to promises etc. The more handlers you have the more queued up processes to handle.

That’s why I prefer event delegation over numerous eventListeners.

Maybe I’m wrong, maybe someone else here has more to say.

edit: sorry for being curt, need to head out :slight_smile:

#14

Thanks a lot.

I am not a native speaker of English, I try my best.

1 Like
#15

If taking my original approach, I have found this code to work when testing in Google Chrome and in Microsoft Edge:

function addPhoneNumberBox() {
    document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj").insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', `
        <div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
            <h2>Call me:</h2>
            <a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
        </div>
    `);
};

if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
    addPhoneNumberBox();
}

window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
    if (window.innerWidth < 850) {
        document.querySelector(".phoneNumberBox").remove();
    }
});

window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
    if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
        const [...PhoneNumberBox] = document.querySelectorAll(".phoneNumberBox");
        PhoneNumberBox.forEach( (element)=>{
            element.remove();
        });
        addPhoneNumberBox();
    };
});

Main differences from the original code:

  • I directly select and remove the phone number box after calling the function which creates it — by respective-smallscale-resizing handler
  • I have added a “cleaner” component which removes any phone number box (of that kind) which might have stayed existing — by respective-largescale-resizing handler
#16

Looked at your codepen, that’s really good, and the event only fires on the breakpoint, so no debounce necessary.

One thing that did come up though is addListener, apparently it is now depreciated.

I believe you should use this instead

mqls.addEventListener('change', mediaqueryresponse);

Great stuff :+1:

1 Like
#17

Bearing in my new my JS is very basic that looks about the worst way you could do this. I imagine that your page would be greatly impacted by the multiple resize calls.

MatchMedia is more efficient and only gets triggered once and not thousands of times.

@rpg_digital could confirm but I suspect that at the very least you would need to debounce the resize event to avoid any lag on the page

1 Like
#18

Thanks. I copied the code from an old demo of mine so was unaware of the change :blush:

1 Like
#19

I did make this codepen

@bendqh1 you will need to open the console at the bottom. Note how many times the resize event fires compared to matchmedia. matchmedia is more efficient and frees up the event loop to handle other things.

#20

@PaulOB, @rpg_digital I try to follow the approach you share here but I come across a problem.

I tried the following code on sitepoint.com which fails, the contact box isn’t added:

const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)");
const hostElement = document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj");
const parasiteElement = `
    <div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
        <h2>Call me:</h2>
        <a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
    </div>
`

function mediaqueryresponse(mql) {
    if (mqls.matches) {
        hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", parasiteElement);
    };
};

mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
#21

You missed out the important bit which was the event listener that listens for the media query breakpoint and you seem to be trying to insert the element into an svg instead of the header.

const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)");
const hostElement = document.querySelector(".header-module--nav--7IzCJ");
const parasiteElement = `
    <div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
        <h2>Call me:</h2>
        <a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
    </div>
`;

function mediaqueryresponse(mql) {
  if (mqls.matches) {
    hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", parasiteElement);
  }
}

mediaqueryresponse(mqls);

// attach listener function to listen in on state changes
mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);
#22

Thanks, PaulOB.

Something interesting happens, the code worked for me without problem when I started from mobile display,
But when I changed max-width to min-width (which is what I personally need), than the code worked only partially — the contact box appeared both in mobile and desktop displays.

(tested on sitepoint.com from Google Chrome on Windows 10 from my laptop).

#23

Which code are you referring to?

The first code you added is just a once only code because you missed out the event listener. It would only add the new element if you were already at the smaller width and only on load.

The adjusted snippet I gave you above added the event listener so the element is added when the media query breakpoint is activated.

However you have not yet added the code to remove the element so all you get is an element added each time you return to the smaller screen

I gave you a working demo in the codepen showing the how to add and also remove the element. I assumed you had left it out on purpose just for testing :slight_smile:

#24

If you want the new box only on the large screen then just reverse the if/else code. I’ve adjusted the codepen to show this:

#25

If you are adding to the Sitepoint page then I guess you need it like thi:

const mqls = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 850px)");
const hostElement = document.querySelector(".header-module--nav--7IzCJ");
const parasiteElement = `
    <div class="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center; background: red;">
        <h2>Call me:</h2>
        <a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
    </div>
`;

function mediaqueryresponse(mql) {
  if (mqls.matches) {
    // {max-width: 850px} query matched
        var contactInfo = document.querySelector('.phoneNumberBox');
     if (contactInfo !== null) contactInfo.remove()
  } else {
     hostElement.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", parasiteElement);
  }
}
mediaqueryresponse(mqls);
// attach listener function to listen in on state changes
mqls.addEventListener("change", mediaqueryresponse);

Small Screen:
Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 20.41.49

Large Screen:
Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 20.41.36