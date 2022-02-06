Removing an element on resize doesn't work (but adding does)

To learn how to control display breakpoints in JavaScript, I am trying to add an element after another with the added element only appearing in desktop displays and disappearing in mobile displays.
I managed to cause the element to be added after Sitepoint’s logo in sitepoint.com (initially and in resize), but my problem is that it isn’t removed when the window is resized.
What may cause that problem and how would you solve it?
function addPhoneNumberBox() {
document.querySelector(".header-module--logo--B7flj").insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', `
<div id="phoneNumberBox" dir="ltr" style="text-align: center;">
<h2>Call me:</h2>
<a tel:X>+1 012-3456780</a>
</div>
`);
};
const addedPhoneNumberBox = document.querySelector("#phoneNumberBox");
if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
addPhoneNumberBox();
}
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
if (window.innerWidth < 850) {
addedPhoneNumberBox.parentElement.removeChild(addedPhoneNumberBox);
}
});
window.addEventListener("resize", function() {
if (window.innerWidth >= 850) {
addPhoneNumberBox();
};
});