Removing addRandom and arrays from the multiplayer code

I did what you said to do here:

https://jsfiddle.net/a5pqhydo/

But they are kept.

Everything works in the code as expected.

I am not experiencing any problems

managePlayer.init({ playerVars: { start:45 } });

That is given to this single player.

managePlayer.add(".playa", { });

This one is set to 0, and that works in the code.

managePlayer.add(".playb", { playerVars: { playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g", start:0 } });

And this single video is set to 60 which works in the code.

managePlayer.add(".playc", { playerVars: { start: 60 } }); }

These are the only default playerVars / settings that are given to all the players.

Something gets changed in here, it gets sent to all the other players and I see no issues.