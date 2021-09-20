Removing addRandom and arrays from the multiplayer code

That code has no defaults being set in the managePlayer code.

In that kind of situation, we can demonstrate one of the problems by setting a playerVars default in the managePlayer code. For example, set the start to always be at 45 seconds.

When you update the defaults object in managePlayer, you will find that this particular problem is that the managePlayer defaults in the playerVars object are not kept. The default start option is being completely removed even when no other start option is being given.

What I ask of you is to update the defaults object in the managePlayer code, so that this particular problem can be experienced.