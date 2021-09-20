Removing addRandom and arrays from the multiplayer code

The reason why the problem is happening is to do with the following defaults:
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
}
};
Those defaults are getting overwritten and replaced.whenever the init occurs.
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults, playerOptions);
}
Those defaults cannot be allowed to get replaced.
The first parameter of Object.assign gets updated, so we start it with an empty object instead.
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign({}, defaults, playerOptions);
}
That fixes the default issues test, but breaks one of the basic functionality tests. We need to make the Object.assign available to other parts of the code, so we can assign it to a preferred options variable.
let preferred = {};
...
function init(playerOptions) {
preferred = Object.assign({}, defaults, playerOptions);
}
and we need the other parts of the code to refer to that preferred variable instead of defaults.
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(preferred, settings);
That nearly works. It’s expected that the defaults are available even when init hasn’t been run, so we can have preferred start with a copy of the defaults.
let preferred = {...defaults};
That causes all of the tests to pass https://jsfiddle.net/rtvxs95y/ but our work on the code is not finished yet. Getting the tests to pass is literally the least that can be done. Once they are passing we should continue to work on the code, refactoring it without breaking the tests, to clean up problems in the code, which I’ll do next.