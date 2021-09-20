Removing addRandom and arrays from the multiplayer code

Thank you for the clarification

The way these are set up, one of these would need to be fixed is what you are saying.

How is managePlayer.init being used more than once here?

You’re referring to just these?

managePlayer.init({ managePlayer.add managePlayer.add managePlayer.add

This should be the last init, at the end, unless I am wrong.

manageCover.init({ is separate by itself, it’s not part of the others.

This only deals with the cover and should remain at the end.

This shouldn’t be touched, or changed at all, right?

manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" });

To this point, I am so confused on what I should be doing, and what you said in this post does not make sense to me. Post # 15

This is what I am thinking:

managePlayer.add managePlayer.add managePlayer.init({ managePlayer.add

This one should stay at the end and not be touched.

manageCover.init({

I am not going to be able to understand this because this is all so confusing to me.

1st Way:

https://jsfiddle.net/rw7ukgaf/

managePlayer.init({ managePlayer.add managePlayer.add manageCover.init({ managePlayer.add

2nd Way:

https://jsfiddle.net/qb8pydrn/