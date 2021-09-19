Removing addRandom and arrays from the multiplayer code

I was recommending that you have an init, add, add, init, and add, in that order, with the inits being for different types of player options.
You never said explicitly what each of the init’s you were referring to.
I was confused because of that.
Like this? 1st
https://jsfiddle.net/rw7ukgaf/
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
}
});
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
managePlayer.add
or this way? 2nd
https://jsfiddle.net/qb8pydrn/
You would be referring to this way then, right?
with the inits being for different types of player options.
This one has player options between the add’s
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
}
});
managePlayer.add
After that how do I do this?
update the init statement so that it causes a default setting to occur that’s different from controls.
Which is what I would be doing, next, right?
I don’t know how that would be done.
Are either one of those correct, or am I still misunderstanding what you want me to do?
1st Way:
https://jsfiddle.net/rw7ukgaf/
managePlayer.init({
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
manageCover.init({
managePlayer.add
2nd Way:
https://jsfiddle.net/qb8pydrn/
manageCover.init({
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.init({
managePlayer.add
If one of those is what you were recommending, after that, I am supposed to do this which I don’t know how to do.
update the init statement so that it causes a default setting to occur that’s different from controls.
I don’t understand how to write that into the code.
It should all be managePlayer.
That way with the first init you can set start to be 45, and with the second init you can set a different option such as playlist to be some videos.
That way you can easily examine the resulting behaviour of the third video that loads after the last init.
If that last video still starts at 45 seconds, that is confirmation that earlier init settings are inappropriately being maintained.
The expected behaviour is that the managePlayer defaults are being added only to the most recent init. Anything else such as what I’ve just explained, is a problem that needs to be fixed. It’s an easy fix too, but in my experience you need very easy ways to observe and experience the problem, which what I’m directing you to achieve.
Can I do this, is this better?
Is there anything wrong here?
https://jsfiddle.net/fdujqvo6/
You keep telling me defaults are being destroyed/overwritten, but if I can’t see that without using
console.log(), I am going to keep making the same mistakes, over and over again.
I don’t know how to use
console.log() to be able to know if defaults are or are not being destroyed here.
Can you show me how to do that?
How many console logs am I adding?
Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/xohctk17/1/
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};console.log(defaults);
Placing a
console.log() in here like this?
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
});console.log(managePlayer);
This comes up in console.
Also, inside the console I don’t know what behavior I am supposed to be looking for in terms of what behavior I want to avoid, and the behavior I am looking to achieve.
Inside console, can you show me the behavior I want to avoid, and the behavior it should be saying instead?
Example:
Defaults being destroyed looks like this inside console.
This is the behavior I want to avoid.
Defaults not being destroyed, looks like this inside console.
This is the behavior that should be happening in the code.
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
The whole point if doing it is because there is a problem when managePlayer.init is used more than once.
Is that a problem that you are wanting to be solved?
Are you saying that, if
managePlayer.init is not being used in here, then,
there is no issue at all?
The issue only arises when
managePlayer.init is being used?
Which is not the case in this code:
This code is fine is what you are saying:
https://jsfiddle.net/zfux48qn/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
Thank you for the clarification
The way these are set up, one of these would need to be fixed is what you are saying.
How is
managePlayer.init being used more than once here?
You’re referring to just these?
managePlayer.init({
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
This should be the last init, at the end, unless I am wrong.
manageCover.init({ is separate by itself, it’s not part of the others.
This only deals with the cover and should remain at the end.
This shouldn’t be touched, or changed at all, right?
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
To this point, I am so confused on what I should be doing, and what you said in this post does not make sense to me. Post # 15
This is what I am thinking:
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.init({
managePlayer.add
This one should stay at the end and not be touched.
manageCover.init({
I am not going to be able to understand this because this is all so confusing to me.
1st Way:
https://jsfiddle.net/rw7ukgaf/
managePlayer.init({
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
manageCover.init({
managePlayer.add
2nd Way:
https://jsfiddle.net/qb8pydrn/
manageCover.init({
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.init({
managePlayer.add
Asking for further clarification.
managePlayer or
managePlayer.init?
Being used more than once?
This is still not good is what you are saying?
or is this fine, as long as
managePlayer.init is not also being used in there?
https://jsfiddle.net/zfux48qn/
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Or is it only not good if this is being used also?
managePlayer.init ?
Meaning:
managePlayer.init in conjunction with 3 of these is not good, and should be avoided.
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
These are fine by themselves and there is no issue with that?
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
The issue only arises when
managePlayer.init is being used in there also?
Is that a better understanding of what you mean?
Okay then. I need to try and simplify things even further.
Can you please pick just one set of code that you think is reliably working, and I will try to find a simple test that demonstrates the problem.
We can start here.
What’s being done here is this init is supposed to give those default settings to all the other players.
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
}
});
https://jsfiddle.net/g84k5nwb/
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.add
managePlayer.init({
managePlayer.add
It’s my understanding that the cover should be at the end, but I could be wrong.
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Now, without using
console.log() I’m not able to see how the defaults are being destroyed or overwritten. So, it is hard for me to be able to understand how things should be if I am not able to see it.
console.log() is something I should be using, but adding it to the code to be able to see stuff, I need help with that.
That code has no defaults being set in the managePlayer code.
In that kind of situation, we can demonstrate one of the problems by setting a playerVars default in the managePlayer code. For example, set the start to always be at 45 seconds.
When you update the defaults object in managePlayer, you will find that this particular problem is that the managePlayer defaults in the playerVars object are not kept. The default start option is being completely removed even when no other start option is being given.
What I ask of you is to update the defaults object in the managePlayer code, so that this particular problem can be experienced.
These are the defaults:
https://jsfiddle.net/g84k5nwb/
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
}
});
I did what you said to do here:
https://jsfiddle.net/a5pqhydo/
But they are kept.
Everything works in the code as expected.
I am not experiencing any problems
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
start:45
}
});
That is given to this single player.
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
});
This one is set to 0, and that works in the code.
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
start:0
}
});
And this single video is set to 60 which works in the code.
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
playerVars: {
start: 60
}
});
}
These are the only default playerVars / settings that are given to all the players.
Something gets changed in here, it gets sent to all the other players and I see no issues.
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
What you did is not what I said to do.
What I said to do is in regard to the following piece of code instead.
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {};
I thought the whole idea of using
managePlayer.init is so that the defaults aren’t used at the top in here:
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {};
Instead of at the top, they would be placed down at the bottom.
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
start:45
}
});
Everything works as expected, I see no issues in the code.
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/snxwhyvc/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
start:60
};
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
start: 0
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
playerVars: {
start: 60
}
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
In Here:
You wanted me to do this, I believe.
In here I don’t understand why the default settings would need to be in 2 spots.
Isn’t this unnecessary duplication?
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/aL50fg1j/1/
At the top
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
start:45
};
And at the bottom.
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
start:45
}
});
In that code at https://jsfiddle.net/snxwhyvc/ there is no managePlayer.init statement being used at all. That does mean though that the managePlayer code is fragile, because any change that’s wanted results in being forced to edit the managePlayer code, instead of updating an init statement external to the code.
With the code at https://jsfiddle.net/aL50fg1j/1/ you have completely duplicated the managePlayer defaults with the managePlayer.init options too, which is another problem. Duplication is always best to be avoided.
I’ve updated the code so that the defaults we are not likely to want to change are in the managePlayer defaults, and we are using a managePlayer.init that helps to demonstrate the problem.
The createPlayer code is logging out the defaults, which clearly demonstrates that the defaults are being destroyed and completely replaced with the init options. That is a significant demonstration of the problem that’s happening with the defaults.
You said you updated the code: https://jsfiddle.net/aL50fg1j/1/
It’s the same as what I posted here. Post # 20
That means the link that you posted is not updated.
You said this:
I’ve updated the code so that the defaults we are not likely to want to change are in the managePlayer defaults, and we are using a managePlayer.init that helps to demonstrate the problem.
You didn’t post the jsfiddle link to that.
Does your demonstration use
console.log() in the code so everything is able to be seen?
Also,
What’s wrong with the defaults only being set by the init
https://jsfiddle.net/c75wfpye/
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
start:45
}
});
And not from up here?
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {};
Oh no, I screwed up the copy/paste and can’t get back to it now.
Never mind. Tomorrow I’ll separate out the managePlayer code and put in some tests to help demonstrate the problem. That way updates can be made to the managePlayer code so that those problems are all fixed.