Removing a td that contains text?

Sorry to butt in, but really interested in the createTreeWalker and document.evaluate approaches.
Albeit I have been experimenting with iterators and am vaguely familiar with these two methods, they are not something I have used before.
What would be the advantage over something like this?
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', event => {
const matchCells = (str, root = document) => (
Array.from(root.querySelectorAll('td')).filter(elem => elem.textContent === str)
)
matchCells('Match this!!').forEach( cell => cell.remove() )
})
edit: Test script
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<table>
<caption>Table</caption>
<tr>
<td>Match this</td>
<td>Lorem Impsum</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>dolor sit</td>
<td>Match this!!</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Donec ante dolor</td>
<td>At ipsum vitae</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Maecenas elit orci</td>
<td>Match this!!</td>
</tr>
</table>
<script>
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', event => {
const matchCells = (str, root = document) => (
Array.from(root.querySelectorAll('td')).filter(elem => elem.textContent === str)
)
matchCells('Match this!!').forEach( cell => cell.remove() )
})
</script>
</body>
</html>