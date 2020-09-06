Removing a td that contains text?

Hi there,

I have a td that i am trying to remove using CSS but I don’t think it is possible with CSS.

I have a td that looks like this:

<td ng-bind-html="ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].rows[rowID]" class="ng-binding">remove</td>

What I need to do is remove this td based on the text inside it.

What would be the best way to do this with JS? Or CSS?

Many thanks!