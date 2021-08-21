Remove white from fade

#1

To reproduce click the blue play image

.containerb

It doesn’t seem to happen on .containera, only b.

Removing the button code from the css resolves the issue, but that isn’t being removed, so how is the issue fixed?

How would this code be fixed so the fade looks the same as the other code?

https://jsitor.com/MsWZAykFL

 .bodyfadea{
  opacity: 0;
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards;
}

.bodyfadea body {
  background-image:

709×399 9.69 KB

The fade in should look like this.
https://jsitor.com/wUlv9xAcLV

  .containera{
  width: 100%;
  opacity: 0;
  animation: fade 5s ease  0s forwards;

#2

Sorry I have no idea what you mean. I don’t see anything different apart from your little boxes not filling the viewport in one of the demos.

Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 19.19.53
Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 19.19.53947×895 63.7 KB

I don’t see any white flash.

#3

On this code, are you able to see this fade effect when you click on the blue image?

Can you post an image of that fade, because I don’t see any purple visible.

I see no purple at all.

https://jsitor.com/MsWZAykFL 

 .bodyfadea{
  opacity: 0;
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards;
}

.bodyfadea body {
  background-image:

I don’t see this:

#4

When I click on the blue play image I see no purple at all in the fade.

This should be the color of the background which is purple.

https://jsitor.com/MsWZAykFL

1280×695 40.7 KB

#5

Sorry, I have no idea what you mean. I can’t see any difference between the fade when you click either button.

I don’t even know how I’d capture a screenshot of a fraction of a section during a fade in other than to video record it and then step through frame by frame. I’d rather watch paint dry :slight_smile:

#6

PrtScn then paste it.

#7

Maybe it could be this.

#8

There is no PrtScn on my mac. To get a screenshot I have press ctrl and shift4 which enables crosshairs and then I have to drag the crosshairs around the element concerned and then release the mouse. That takes me about 5 seconds to do so would never see a fade effect.:slight_smile:

It doesn’t seem likely because you aren’t fading out one image and then fading in another.

You say it only happens on containerb and the likely cause is that container b contains loads of ‘complex’ elements that need to be rendered and flex needs to work out where these go so you could possibly get some sort of delay on slower machines and maybe see a flash. That’s just a hypothesis as I see absolutely no difference on my machine between containera and containerb.

Note that linear gradients are well known to push the css parser to its limits. In original incarnations on Firefox you could hardly scroll the viewport when a linear gradient was applied.

These are all just observations and indeed you may have an issue but unless I can see it for myself I can’t really help.