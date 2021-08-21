Remove white from fade

To reproduce click the blue play image

.containerb

It doesn’t seem to happen on .containera , only b.

Removing the button code from the css resolves the issue, but that isn’t being removed, so how is the issue fixed?

How would this code be fixed so the fade looks the same as the other code?

https://jsitor.com/MsWZAykFL

.bodyfadea{ opacity: 0; background: #353198; animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards; } .bodyfadea body { background-image:

The fade in should look like this.

https://jsitor.com/wUlv9xAcLV