Remove white from fade

HTML & CSS
#1

To reproduce click the blue play image

.containerb

It doesn’t seem to happen on .containera, only b.

Removing the button code from the css resolves the issue, but that isn’t being removed, so how is the issue fixed?

How would this code be fixed so the fade looks the same as the other code?

https://jsitor.com/MsWZAykFL

 .bodyfadea{
  opacity: 0;
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards;
}

.bodyfadea body {
  background-image:

709×399 9.69 KB

The fade in should look like this.
https://jsitor.com/wUlv9xAcLV

  .containera{
  width: 100%;
  opacity: 0;
  animation: fade 5s ease  0s forwards;

#2

Sorry I have no idea what you mean. I don’t see anything different apart from your little boxes not filling the viewport in one of the demos.

Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 19.19.53
Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 19.19.53947×895 63.7 KB

I don’t see any white flash.

#3

On this code, are you able to see this fade effect when you click on the blue image?

Can you post an image of that fade, because I don’t see any purple visible.

I see no purple at all.

https://jsitor.com/MsWZAykFL 

 .bodyfadea{
  opacity: 0;
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards;
}

.bodyfadea body {
  background-image:

I don’t see this: