Remove white from fade

asasass: asasass: PrtScn then paste it.

There is no PrtScn on my mac. To get a screenshot I have press ctrl and shift4 which enables crosshairs and then I have to drag the crosshairs around the element concerned and then release the mouse. That takes me about 5 seconds to do so would never see a fade effect.

asasass: asasass: Maybe it could be this.

It doesn’t seem likely because you aren’t fading out one image and then fading in another.

You say it only happens on containerb and the likely cause is that container b contains loads of ‘complex’ elements that need to be rendered and flex needs to work out where these go so you could possibly get some sort of delay on slower machines and maybe see a flash. That’s just a hypothesis as I see absolutely no difference on my machine between containera and containerb.

Note that linear gradients are well known to push the css parser to its limits. In original incarnations on Firefox you could hardly scroll the viewport when a linear gradient was applied.

These are all just observations and indeed you may have an issue but unless I can see it for myself I can’t really help.