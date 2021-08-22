Remove white from fade

It looks like the issue may be that when your buttons are larger than the viewport then the white flash appears (apart from that last screenshot which is a mystery). At least that’s the only way I have managed to make it happen.
You can test on your machine by removing all the buttons except 3 and then see if the flash goes away.
If you can confirm that behaviour then you can try this fix.
At line 181 change this keyframe as follows.
@keyframes fadeBody {
0% {
opacity: 0;
overflow:hidden;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
overflow:visible;
}
}
Note that you have two versions of that same keyframe in your code which is nonsense as there can only be one animation with that name. Use one or the other not both.
You also seem to be repeating the same gradient code for containerb when you could have merged them into one rule. I know you had two versions before but if a and b are using the same background then comma separate the rules and just supply the gradient once.