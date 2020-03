I think the implication was “Is there a way to do an update and delete in a single query” to wit, no. They’re two separate statements, and you have the two options presented to you: Delete All and Insert the ‘updated’ data (see below) or Delete Target and Update the rest.

The reason you’ll get a lot of leaning towards option 2 is due to disassociation of linked data. If you are foreign keying from this table, deleting the rows and reinserting the same data will presumably generate a new key that no longer matches, breaking your foreign key.