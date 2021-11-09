Remove unused css code

HTML & CSS
Hello, I have a problem. There are many css codes that are not used in the template. I made many attempts to remove these codes and speed up the template. I used the Web Rocket

Unfortunately not. :frowning:

There’s a good rundown here of what you can attempt.

I doubt the main reason for a slow site is down to the CSS though as usually one image is a bigger file size than most css files.

thank you

