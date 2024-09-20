Remove the background from an image on a link

Good morning
I would like to remove the white background from this image but I find the problem is that I don’t see how to do it.
Do you have an idea?
https://img.freepik.com/vecteurs-premium/faire-don-coeur-rouge-bouton-dans-style-plat-vector-illustration-plate_123447-1559.jpg
my code
<a href="" class="blockoPayBtn" data-toggle="modal" data-uid="a48e713c51ff3354">
<img width="160"
src="https://img.freepik.com/vecteurs-premium/donate-button-appuyez-bouton-faire-don-maintenant_349999-1126.jpg">
</a>
<script src="https://www.blockonomics.co/js/pay_button.js"></script>