Remove sub arrays values automatically

Hello!

I have this pattern of an array:

array ( 0 => array ( 'key1' => 'something', 'key2' => '['i want to keep this value as final value', ['i','want','to','remove','this','array',7213,328]]', 'key3' => NULL, 'key4' => NULL, ), 1 => array ( 'key1' => 'something', 'key2' => '['i want to keep this value as final value', ['i','want','to','remove','this','array',7213,328]]', 'key3' => NULL, 'key4' => NULL, ),

For key 2, I have multiple values. I want to keep only the first value, even a key has multiple values. All the keys will have only one value, not arrays of values. How can I get rid of them?

Thank you.