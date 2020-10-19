Remove sub arrays values automatically

Hello!
I have this pattern of an array:
array (
0 =>
array (
'key1' => 'something',
'key2' => '['i want to keep this value as final value', ['i','want','to','remove','this','array',7213,328]]',
'key3' => NULL,
'key4' => NULL,
),
1 =>
array (
'key1' => 'something',
'key2' => '['i want to keep this value as final value', ['i','want','to','remove','this','array',7213,328]]',
'key3' => NULL,
'key4' => NULL,
),
For key 2, I have multiple values. I want to keep only the first value, even a key has multiple values. All the keys will have only one value, not arrays of values. How can I get rid of them?
Thank you.