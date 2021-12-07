Remove parts of a file path with PHP

Hello!
I currently have a file path (Such as “/home/type_04/domain.com/account_30531134/plate” or “/home/type_02/newdomain.net/account_80233144/subdomain.newdomain.net/plate”).
I wish to strip out the “account_xxxxx” and everything before it from the path. I do not know how to approach this, since the “type”, “domain”, and “account_xxxxx” sections are different in each path. I currently have the “before” path saved to one variable and wish to save the “after” portion to a different one.
Additionally, I wish to save only the “type” section as a third variable.
Visualization:
|Before
|After (Edited Path)
|After (Type Section)
|/home/type_04/domain.com/account_30531134/plate
|/plate
|type_04
|/home/type_02/newdomain.net/account_80233144/subdomain.newdomain.net/plate
|/subdomain.newdomain.net/plate
|type_02
NOTE: “plate” is not a file, it is a folder.
Thanks!