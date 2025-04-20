Remove oblong background from material design icon

The material design icon I am trying to use seems to come with a stadium background that appears when I hover:

I would like to make the stadium background disappear, which I could do by setting the color to be the same as the color of the enclosing widget, but I cannot figure out what to set the color on. At a minimum, I would like for the circular icon to be centered in the stadium, but same issue. I am actually using NiceGUI, but if a CSS expert could provide some guidance, I think I will be able to figure out how to translate it to NiceGUI.