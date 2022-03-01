Remove n lines from JSON when uploaded with lambda

Hi @kylegilmartin10

I can’t tell you if removing this data is a good idea or not and suspect you would need to set the correct URI request parameters here Someone more informed would need to comment on this.

What I can tell you is what you are trying to achieve with a string output and split() is possible. One way is to use a regex with capture

e.g.

/(\[)/ <- will capture the escaped opening bracket inside the parentheses

console.log( 'unwanted stuff here [{"someArray": ["string1", "string2"]}]'.split(/(\[)/) ) // Array output // ['unwanted stuff here ', '[', '{"someArray": ', '[', '"string1", "string2"]}]']

Note: unlike with a standard string e.g. split('[') the bracket separator isn’t removed.

You can then use Array.slice(1) to copy everything but the first index of the array e.g. not 'unwanted stuff here ’ and then join together again.

console.log( 'unwanted stuff here [{"someArray": ["string1", "string2"]}]' .split(/(\[)/) .slice(1) .join('') ) // String output // [{"someArray": ["string1", "string2"]}]

I am not convinced the above is the solution though.